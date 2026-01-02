Machowski leads Wofford against Citadel after 27-point game

Wofford Terriers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-11, 0-1 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Citadel after Nils Machowski scored 27 points in Wofford’s 79-74 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 in home games. Citadel allows 75.7 points and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-0 in SoCon play. Wofford ranks ninth in the SoCon with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahmare Holmes averaging 4.8.

Citadel averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Citadel allows.

The Bulldogs and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Holmes is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

