Lyles scores 18 in Akron’s 82-63 victory over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Amani Lyles had 18 points in Akron’s 82-63 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Lyles also contributed 15 rebounds for the Zips (15-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Tavari Johnson added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Evan Mahaffey went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Ryan Sabol led the Bulls (13-6, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two blocks. Buffalo also got 12 points from Angelo Brizzi.

Akron took the lead with 18:52 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Lyles led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 43-27 at the break. Akron extended its lead to 56-30 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Mahaffey scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

