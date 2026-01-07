Luehring leads Oakland against Green Bay after 20-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (11-5, 6-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-11, 1-4 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (11-5, 6-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-11, 1-4 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Green Bay after Makenzie Luehring scored 20 points in Oakland’s 81-58 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-2 at home. Oakland has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Phoenix are 6-0 in conference games. Green Bay is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oakland is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 37.3% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 45.7% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layla Gold is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds. Angie Smith is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Meghan Schultz is averaging 12.7 points for the Phoenix. Jenna Guyer is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

