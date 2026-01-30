LSU visits South Carolina, looks to end road skid

LSU Tigers (13-8, 1-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

LSU Tigers (13-8, 1-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-10, 2-6 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU will try to break its five-game road slide when the Tigers visit South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 10-4 on their home court. South Carolina scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-7 in SEC play. LSU has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). LSU has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Elijah Strong is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.5 points. Michael Nwoko is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

