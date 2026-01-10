LSU visits No. 11 Vanderbilt following Tanner’s 29-point game

LSU Tigers (12-3, 0-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-0, 2-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (12-3, 0-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-0, 2-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -14.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Vanderbilt faces LSU after Tyler scored 29 points in Vanderbilt’s 96-90 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Commodores are 8-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt scores 93.6 points and has outscored opponents by 21.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-2 against SEC opponents. LSU scores 86.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Vanderbilt makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). LSU scores 14.5 more points per game (86.5) than Vanderbilt gives up to opponents (72.0).

The Commodores and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin is averaging 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Commodores. Tanner is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Max Mackinnon averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Michael Nwoko is shooting 64.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 88.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

