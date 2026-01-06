LSU hosts South Carolina following Nwoko’s 21-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-2, 0-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-2, 0-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays South Carolina after Michael Nwoko scored 21 points in LSU’s 75-72 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. LSU averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 against SEC opponents. South Carolina has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

LSU scores 87.8 points, 18.5 more per game than the 69.3 South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 9.0 more points per game (80.3) than LSU gives up (71.3).

The Tigers and Gamecocks face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nwoko is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.