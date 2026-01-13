LSU hosts Kentucky following Mackinnon’s 27-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-4, 0-3 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-4, 0-3 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces Kentucky after Max Mackinnon scored 27 points in LSU’s 84-73 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. LSU averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in SEC play. Kentucky is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

LSU makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Kentucky averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than LSU gives up.

The Tigers and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and seven assists for the Tigers. Mackinnon is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Otega Oweh is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kam Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.