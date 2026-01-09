Loyola Marymount visits Santa Clara following Vide’s 23-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-7, 2-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-5, 4-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-7, 2-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-5, 4-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Santa Clara after Jan Vide scored 23 points in Loyola Marymount’s 84-82 overtime victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos have gone 8-0 in home games. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 82.2 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Lions are 2-3 in conference matchups. Loyola Marymount averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Santa Clara makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Loyola Marymount has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is averaging 16.8 points for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lions. Jalen Shelley is averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

