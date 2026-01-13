Loyola Marymount visits Oregon State on 3-game road slide

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-8, 2-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-10, 2-4 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-8, 2-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-10, 2-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Lions play Oregon State.

The Beavers are 8-3 on their home court. Oregon State is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 2-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is eighth in the WCC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Jalen Shelley averaging 6.7.

Oregon State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

