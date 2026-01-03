Loyola Marymount visits No. 7 Gonzaga after Huff’s 28-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-6, 1-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-6, 1-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Gonzaga faces Loyola Marymount after Braden Huff scored 28 points in Gonzaga’s 80-72 overtime victory over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Gonzaga ranks sixth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Lions are 1-2 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Gonzaga makes 52.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Loyola Marymount has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Lions meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is shooting 67.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs. Steele Venters is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

