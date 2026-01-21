Loyola Marymount Lions play the Portland Pilots on 3-game win streak

Portland Pilots (11-8, 5-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-7, 5-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (11-8, 5-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-7, 5-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland.

The Lions have gone 6-3 at home. Loyola Marymount is third in the WCC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jess Lawson averaging 3.2.

The Pilots have gone 5-2 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks eighth in the WCC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Julia Dalan averaging 5.4.

Loyola Marymount makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Portland averages 8.4 more points per game (71.5) than Loyola Marymount allows (63.1).

The Lions and Pilots face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev is averaging 11.1 points and 2.7 steals for the Pilots. Lainey Spear is averaging 9.9 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 12.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.