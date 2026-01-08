Loyola Marymount hosts San Francisco in conference showdown

San Francisco Dons (11-6, 3-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-7, 1-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Francisco Dons (11-6, 3-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-7, 1-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on San Francisco in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Lions are 7-4 in home games. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Dons are 3-1 against conference opponents. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 4.9.

Loyola Marymount averages 76.7 points, 8.5 more per game than the 68.2 San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The Lions and Dons square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Brown Jr. is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Beasley is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Dons. Vukasin Masic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.