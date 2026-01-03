Loyola Marymount hosts San Francisco following Hernandez’s 25-point performance

San Francisco Dons (9-5, 2-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-6, 2-1 WCC) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts San Francisco after Maya Hernandez scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 92-85 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Lions are 5-2 on their home court. Loyola Marymount averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Dons are 2-1 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.6 turnovers per game.

Loyola Marymount makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). San Francisco averages 5.4 more points per game (67.4) than Loyola Marymount gives up to opponents (62.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Lions. Hernandez is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aina Cargol is averaging 9.1 points and four assists for the Dons. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

