Loyola Chicago visits O’Riordan and Dayton

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-10, 0-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (8-6, 1-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Loyola Chicago after Molly O’Riordan scored 23 points in Dayton’s 68-61 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Flyers have gone 5-1 at home. Dayton is eighth in the A-10 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Ibrahim averaging 2.1.

The Ramblers are 0-3 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago gives up 62.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Dayton scores 65.6 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 62.9 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago’s 36.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Stephens averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Nayo Lear is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Brooklyn Vaughn is shooting 46.9% and averaging 11.1 points for the Ramblers. Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 53.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

