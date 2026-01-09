Loyola Chicago visits Dinkins and George Washington

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-11, 1-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-5, 2-1 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-11, 1-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-5, 2-1 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Loyola Chicago after Tre Dinkins scored 24 points in George Washington’s 79-72 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Revolutionaries have gone 7-1 in home games. George Washington scores 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Ramblers are 1-2 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Rubin averaging 1.9.

George Washington’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 68.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 72.9 George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Ramblers match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Aranguren is averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Revolutionaries. Rafael Castro is averaging 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 68.0% over the past 10 games.

Rubin is averaging 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

