Loyola Chicago hosts Davidson in conference showdown

Davidson Wildcats (9-5, 1-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-10, 1-1 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (9-5, 1-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-10, 1-1 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Loyola Chicago in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Ramblers have gone 3-5 at home. Loyola Chicago has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in A-10 play. Davidson ranks sixth in the A-10 allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 73.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 75.0 Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents.

The Ramblers and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Roberts Blums is averaging 10.5 points for the Wildcats. Josh Scovens is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.