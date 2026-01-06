Loyer and No. 5 Purdue host Washington

Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue hosts Washington after Fletcher Loyer scored 20 points in Purdue’s 89-73 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-1 in home games. Purdue is second in the Big Ten with 20.9 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 9.6.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Washington scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Purdue makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Washington has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 14.4 points for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Hannes Steinbach is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Desmond Claude is averaging 15.1 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

