Loyer and No. 5 Purdue host Washington

Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue takes on Washington after Fletcher Loyer scored 20 points in Purdue’s 89-73 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Boilermakers are 7-1 on their home court. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 37.3 rebounds. Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 9.8 boards.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 7.4.

Purdue averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Washington gives up. Washington averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 14.4 points for the Boilermakers. C.J. Cox is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Steinbach is scoring 18.3 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Huskies. Desmond Claude is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

