Lowery, UIC Flames square off against the Murray State Racers

Murray State Racers (11-3, 3-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-8, 0-2 MVC)

Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -5.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mekhi Lowery and UIC host Fredrick King and Murray State in MVC action.

The Flames are 3-2 on their home court. UIC is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Racers are 3-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

UIC averages 77.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 78.3 Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Johnson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 11.9 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mason Miller is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 8.2 points. Javon Jackson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

