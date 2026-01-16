Louisiana visits South Alabama after Harris’ 38-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-15, 2-5 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-15, 2-5 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Louisiana after Chaze Harris scored 38 points in South Alabama’s 91-87 overtime win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Jaguars have gone 5-1 at home. South Alabama scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

South Alabama averages 74.9 points, 5.2 more per game than the 69.7 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game South Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Olsen is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 16.4 points. Harris is shooting 53.6% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dorian Finister is averaging 14 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

