Louisiana Tech visits Western Kentucky following Moore’s 28-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Louisiana Tech after Teagan Moore scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 102-91 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Hilltoppers are 6-1 in home games. Western Kentucky is fourth in the CUSA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 2.6.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Western Kentucky’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The Hilltoppers and Bulldogs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 48.7% and averaging 18.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Dudley averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. AJ Bates is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.