Louisiana Tech visits Middle Tennessee on 4-game road skid

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Bulldogs visit Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders are 5-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference games. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 6.1.

Middle Tennessee averages 76.5 points, 20.4 more per game than the 56.1 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 71.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 71.2 Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Oglesby averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Kamari Lands is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

DJ Dudley averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. AJ Bates is averaging 13 points and 6.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.