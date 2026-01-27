Louisiana Tech takes on UTEP after Williams’ 28-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (7-13, 3-6 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (7-13, 3-6 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits UTEP after Scooter Williams Jr. scored 28 points in Louisiana Tech’s 82-76 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Miners are 6-4 on their home court. UTEP has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 in conference matchups. Louisiana Tech is 3-0 in one-possession games.

UTEP averages 69.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 61.3 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UTEP has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The Miners and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jones is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Miners. Kaseem Watson is averaging 13.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

DJ Dudley is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs. AJ Bates is averaging 9.1 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.