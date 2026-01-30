Louisiana Tech puts home win streak on the line against Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-9, 5-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-5, 7-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-9, 5-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-5, 7-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lady Techsters play Jacksonville State.

The Lady Techsters are 10-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA with 74.8 points and is shooting 44.4%.

The Gamecocks are 5-3 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State scores 63.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Louisiana Tech scores 74.8 points, 15.6 more per game than the 59.2 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the last 10 games.

Mya Barnes is scoring 11.5 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Brooklyn McDaniel is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

