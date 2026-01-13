Louisiana Tech hosts Middle Tennessee following overtime win against Delaware

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-6, 4-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-6, 4-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Middle Tennessee following Louisiana Tech’s 70-68 overtime victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech is fifth in the CUSA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 2.3.

The Blue Raiders are 4-1 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee scores 15.4 more points per game (75.8) than Louisiana Tech gives up (60.4).

The Bulldogs and Blue Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Dudley is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bulldogs. AJ Bates is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alec Oglesby is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 9.1 points. Kamari Lands is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

