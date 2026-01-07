Louisiana hosts UL Monroe following Ingram’s 30-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-7, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-7, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-13, 0-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Louisiana after J’Mani Ingram scored 30 points in UL Monroe’s 89-71 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-6 in home games. Louisiana is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Warhawks are 1-3 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Louisiana’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amijah Price is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Imani Daniel is averaging 13.3 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nakiyah Mays-Prince is averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warhawks. Ingram is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

