Louisiana hosts UL Monroe following Brodnex’s 23-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-13, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Louisiana after Lavell Brodnex scored 23 points in UL Monroe’s 84-79 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-5 on their home court. Louisiana is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Warhawks are 0-4 in conference games. UL Monroe has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana averages 58.5 points per game, 24.8 fewer points than the 83.3 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Finister is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Krystian Lewis is averaging 16.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Brodnex is averaging 16.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

