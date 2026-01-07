Louisiana hosts UL Monroe after Brodnex’s 23-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-13, 1-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-13, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays Louisiana after Lavell Brodnex scored 23 points in UL Monroe’s 84-79 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-5 on their home court. Louisiana is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Warhawks are 0-4 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Louisiana is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points lower than the 48.3% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Dorian Finister is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Krystian Lewis is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Warhawks. Brodnex is averaging 16.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.