Louisiana hosts Texas State, looks to stop home slide

Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-14, 0-5 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Texas State looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-7 in home games. Louisiana has a 0-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Bobcats are 2-2 in conference games. Texas State is third in the Sun Belt allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Louisiana is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amijah Price averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 22.8% from beyond the arc. Imani Daniel is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Saniya Burks is averaging 15.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

