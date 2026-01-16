Lorenzen and the Western Illinois Leathernecks take on conference foe Little Rock

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-14, 0-7 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-10, 5-2 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-14, 0-7 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-10, 5-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Lorenzen and Western Illinois take on Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock in OVC action Saturday.

The Trojans have gone 4-2 at home. Little Rock gives up 76.2 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 0-7 in OVC play. Western Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Little Rock’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 65.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 76.2 Little Rock gives up.

The Trojans and Leathernecks face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Kachi Nzeh is averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lorenzen is averaging 14.8 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

