Lopez scores 18 as Richmond defeats La Salle 74-53

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — AJ Lopez scored 18 points as Richmond beat La Salle 74-53 on Wednesday.

Lopez shot 7 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Spiders (13-5, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mike Walz scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Jonathan Beagle had 13 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

Jaeden Marshall finished with 18 points for the Explorers (5-13, 1-4). La Salle also got eight points and eight rebounds from Josiah Harris. Jerome Brewer Jr. also had six points.

Richmond took the lead with 15:28 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Lopez scored 11 points in the first half to help put the Spiders up 36-32 at the break.

