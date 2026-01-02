Longwood visits Washington and High Point

Longwood Lancers (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Longwood Lancers (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Longwood after Scotty Washington scored 26 points in High Point’s 87-69 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 9-1 on their home court. High Point is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 1-0 in conference games. Longwood is 1-2 in one-possession games.

High Point averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 8.9 more points per game (77.9) than High Point allows (69.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Braden Hausen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacoi Hutchinson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Redd Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 95.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.