Longwood visits Radford after Jones’ 27-point game

Longwood Lancers (10-9, 2-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (10-9, 3-1 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces Longwood after Del Jones scored 27 points in Radford’s 89-80 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 8-3 on their home court. Radford ranks seventh in the Big South with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 5.1.

The Lancers are 2-2 against Big South opponents. Longwood is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

Radford is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 19.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jones is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jacoi Hutchinson is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Redd Thompson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

