Longwood visits High Point following Washington’s 26-point game

Longwood Lancers (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Longwood after Scotty Washington scored 26 points in High Point’s 87-69 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 9-1 in home games. High Point averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lancers have gone 1-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood is seventh in the Big South with 13.3 assists per game led by Jacoi Hutchinson averaging 3.3.

High Point makes 52.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Longwood has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.9 points. Terry Anderson is shooting 57.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Redd Thompson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Elijah Tucker is shooting 70.4% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 95.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

