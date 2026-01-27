Longwood takes on Gardner-Webb following Scott’s 20-point outing

Longwood Lancers (14-6, 5-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-15, 3-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (14-6, 5-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-15, 3-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits Gardner-Webb after Jesstynie Scott scored 20 points in Longwood’s 74-50 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-4 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South scoring 53.8 points while shooting 36.0% from the field.

The Lancers are 5-2 in Big South play. Longwood is 13-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Gardner-Webb averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 41.7% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amina Gray is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anaya Harris is averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amor Harris is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

