Longwood takes down Gardner-Webb 91-56

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker had 21 points in Longwood’s 91-56 win against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. Tucker also had…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker had 21 points in Longwood’s 91-56 win against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Tucker also had 10 rebounds for the Lancers (11-10, 3-3 Big South Conference). Alphonzo Billups III added 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) while they also had three steals. Jacoi Hutchinson had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Colin Hawkins finished with 14 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-19, 0-6). D.J. Jefferson added 10 points and two steals for Gardner-Webb. Jacob Hogarth also put up nine points and 10 rebounds. The loss was the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ seventh straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.