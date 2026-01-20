Longwood plays Radford, looks for 5th straight road win

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 4-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-9, 3-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 4-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-9, 3-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits Radford trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Highlanders have gone 7-2 at home. Radford is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lancers have gone 4-1 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks fourth in the Big South with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 8.6.

Radford scores 63.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 65.2 Longwood gives up. Longwood scores 18.0 more points per game (79.4) than Radford allows to opponents (61.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Taylor is averaging 5.9 points for the Highlanders. Joi Williams is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amor Harris is averaging 12.5 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 13.6 points, four assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

