Longwood hosts High Point following Martin’s 21-point outing

High Point Panthers (19-4, 7-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-11, 4-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Longwood after Rob Martin scored 21 points in High Point’s 84-81 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers are 9-2 on their home court. Longwood has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 7-1 in Big South play. High Point leads the Big South scoring 92.4 points per game while shooting 50.7%.

Longwood scores 76.8 points, 6.1 more per game than the 70.7 High Point allows. High Point averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Redd Thompson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.5 points. Elijah Tucker is averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Terry Anderson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers. Martin is averaging 12.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 91.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

