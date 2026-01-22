Longwood hosts Gallagher and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-14, 1-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 4-2 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-14, 1-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 4-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Longwood after Cassie Gallagher scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 57-56 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Lancers are 8-2 in home games. Longwood ranks sixth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Spartans are 1-5 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate is fourth in the Big South allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Longwood’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 58.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 65.9 Longwood gives up to opponents.

The Lancers and Spartans meet Friday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aubrie Kierscht averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Gallagher is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.