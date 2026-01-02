Long leads Vermont against New Hampshire

Vermont Catamounts (8-7) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-9) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on…

Vermont Catamounts (8-7) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-9)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on New Hampshire after TJ Long scored 30 points in Vermont’s 75-69 overtime loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in home games. New Hampshire gives up 73.2 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Catamounts are 3-3 on the road. Vermont leads the America East scoring 77.5 points per game while shooting 47.2%.

New Hampshire is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 77.5 points per game, 4.3 more than the 73.2 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Belal El Shakery is averaging 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jack Graham is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Gus Yalden is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Long is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

