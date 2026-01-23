Long, Fresno State Bulldogs to host Bargesser and the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (16-4, 7-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-10, 4-5 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (16-4, 7-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-10, 4-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emilia Long and Fresno State host Lexus Bargesser and Colorado State in MWC play Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. Fresno State averages 63.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Rams are 7-2 against conference opponents. Colorado State is the leader in the MWC giving up only 55.7 points per game while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting.

Fresno State scores 63.4 points, 7.7 more per game than the 55.7 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 9.0 more points per game (68.2) than Fresno State allows to opponents (59.2).

The Bulldogs and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Watkins is averaging 6.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bargesser is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Rams. Kloe Froebe is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

