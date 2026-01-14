Long Beach State plays UC Riverside on 7-game road slide

Long Beach State Beach (1-14, 0-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-10, 3-2 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (1-14, 0-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-10, 3-2 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State will aim to end its seven-game road slide when the Beach play UC Riverside.

The Highlanders have gone 4-3 in home games. UC Riverside is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beach have gone 0-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State gives up 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.0 points per game.

UC Riverside is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State’s 33.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (38.9%).

The Highlanders and Beach square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Wickstrom is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Highlanders. Kaylani Polk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

JaQuoia Jones-Brown is averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Rosie Akot is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

