Long Beach State hosts Wickstrom and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-13, 4-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (2-17, 1-8 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Long Beach State after Hannah Wickstrom scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 81-68 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Beach are 2-8 in home games. Long Beach State is seventh in the Big West in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. JaQuoia Jones-Brown leads the Beach with 7.8 boards.

The Highlanders are 4-5 in conference games. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West scoring 62.2 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Long Beach State is shooting 34.0% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 40.0% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones-Brown is averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Beach. Rosie Akot is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is averaging 22.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 11.9 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 55.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

