Long Beach State hosts CSU Bakersfield after Smith’s 30-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (5-11, 1-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces Long Beach State after Dailin Smith scored 30 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 67-66 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach are 5-3 in home games. Long Beach State has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roadrunners are 2-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Long Beach State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.0% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Majstorovic is averaging 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beach. Gavin Sykes is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smith is shooting 35.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Roadrunners. Ron Jessamy is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

