Long Beach State hosts Cal Poly after Mousa’s 26-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (4-10, 0-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits Long Beach State after Hamad Mousa scored 26 points in Cal Poly’s 67-65 victory over the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach are 4-3 in home games. Long Beach State is eighth in the Big West with 13.6 assists per game led by Rob Diaz III averaging 3.0.

The Mustangs have gone 2-1 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly allows 85.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Long Beach State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 81.7 points per game, 3.5 more than the 78.2 Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Majstorovic is averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beach. Gavin Sykes is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mousa is shooting 46.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.