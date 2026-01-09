Long Beach State faces CSU Bakersfield on 6-game road slide

Long Beach State Beach (1-13, 0-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-10, 0-5 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5…

Long Beach State Beach (1-13, 0-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-10, 0-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hits the road against CSU Bakersfield looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Roadrunners are 2-6 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield allows 67.4 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Beach are 0-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Beach square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chrishawn Coleman averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Maria Dias is shooting 34.2% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

JaQuoia Jones-Brown is averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Beach. Judit Oliva Fernandez is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

