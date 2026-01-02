Long Beach State faces Cal Poly following Sykes’ 21-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (4-10, 0-2 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (4-10, 0-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays Cal Poly after Gavin Sykes scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 113-66 win against the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

The Beach are 4-3 on their home court. Long Beach State is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs are 2-1 in conference play. Cal Poly is second in the Big West scoring 81.7 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has given up to its opponents (49.5%).

The Beach and Mustangs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Majstorovic is averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beach. Sykes is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hamad Mousa is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. Peter Bandelj is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

