Long Beach State faces Cal Poly following Jones-Brown’s 23-point game

Long Beach State Beach (1-11, 0-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-11, 0-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Cal Poly after JaQuoia Jones-Brown scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 68-62 victory over the Hope International Royals.

The Mustangs are 2-3 on their home court. Cal Poly gives up 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

The Beach are 0-2 against conference opponents. Long Beach State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

Cal Poly is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State’s 33.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.4 percentage points lower than Cal Poly has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Mustangs and Beach match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa McManus is averaging 19.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jones-Brown is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Beach. Brynna Pukis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

