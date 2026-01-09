Lomen leads Milwaukee against Oakland after 21-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (6-11, 2-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-12, 1-5 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (6-11, 2-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-12, 1-5 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Oakland after Grace Lomen scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 74-61 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-3 on their home court. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Layla Gold averaging 4.1.

The Panthers have gone 2-4 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

Oakland’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 60.8 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 73.6 Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angie Smith is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Lianna Baxter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lomen averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Jorey Buwalda is averaging 13.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.