Logan Duncomb’s 21 points lead Winthrop over Gardner-Webb 88-77

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb had 21 points in Winthrop’s 88-77 win against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Duncomb added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (9-8, 1-1 Big South Conference). Kody Clouet scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Isaiah Wilson had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-15, 0-2) were led by Spence Sims, who recorded a career-high 29 points. Colin Hawkins added 13 points for Gardner-Webb. Curtis Williams III had 12 points and two steals.

